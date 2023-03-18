BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s food pantry will hold an edition of it’s annual Farmer’s Market event to distribute free food to BC students, according to a media release.

The event will take place at the BC Renegade Nexus and Pantry, which is a hub on campus where students can access essentials such as food and hygiene products, the BC release says.

The campus pantry will hold its annual Farmer’s Market on March 21 from 10 a.m. at Bakersfield College’s main campus located at 1801 Panorama Dr.

The event is open to the community as well.