Bakersfield College to get $1 million in state funding for work programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state’s largest budget in history and college students will be among the immediate beneficiaries.

The state’s $215 billion budget includes $1 million for workforce and development at Bakersfield College, requested by Bakersfield Democratic Assemblymember Rudy Salas.

The additional money will expand the industrial automation program at the Bakersfield College Delano Center and fund courses in basic electronics and programmable logic controllers in Wasco.

It will also pay for equipment and supplies at McFarland High School to establish a cohort of students pursuing a Bakersfield College certificate of achievement in industrial automation.

It will also improve Kern’s rural communities through the creation and expansion of health career pathways in North Kern.