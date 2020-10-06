Bakersfield College to continue mostly online instruction in spring 2021 due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will continue to offer mostly online courses in the spring 2021 semester due to COVID-19.

In an email sent out last week by Kern Community College District Chancellor Tom Burke to faculty and staff, Burke said the majority of instruction and support operations at its colleges will continue to be online next semester.

A handful of classes that require in-person instruction will still be held on campus next semester, with limited staff on site, he said.

“Understanding this decision is disappointing to some, it was made in the interests of maintaining the health and safety of our students and employees,” Burke said in the letter. “The college presidents will continue to communicate their specific operational plans to their campus community. We are optimistic that with the progress of potential vaccines and treatments, KCCD can return to campus operations in fall 2021.”

The decision comes after the California State University system announced last month that it will continue to operate virtually next semester.

KGET is reaching out to Bakersfield College for comment.