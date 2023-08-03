BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with Bakersfield College announced campus will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to students and the general public on Aug. 17.

BC officials say the campus will reopen to students and the general public on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.

The half-day closure is due to professional development for staff and faculty, according to officials.

Regular hours are scheduled to resume on Friday, Aug. 18 with business hours from 8 a.m. to noon.

The fall semester starts on Aug. 19 and a majority of courses are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 21, according to college officials.