BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Theater Program has announced performances for the 39th Annual Kern Shakespeare Festival.

According to organizers, the festival will feature live performances at the Outdoor Theatre at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, located at 1801 Panorama Drive. Performances include “As You Like It” directed by Brian J. Sivesind, “The Winter’s Tale” directed by Cody Ganger and “Electricidad” directed by Cristina Goyeneche.

The program said the festival will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 22. The performance schedule is as follows:

The Winter’s Tale

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

As You Like It

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Electricidad

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say ticket prices are $16 for general admission and $10 for BC Staff, BC students and seniors. Children under the age of eight are not permitted.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at the venue including water, pastries, coffee and hot chocolate, according to organizers. No outside food or drinks are permitted in the theatre.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.