BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College welcomed students back to campus for the first day of the fall semester on Monday.

Related Content Kern Community College District Board of Trustees votes to approve mask mandate

Students have been largely off-campus in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees mandated a vaccine requirement for all students and staff. The goal is for all employees and students to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 7.