Bakersfield College still accepting students for late-start classes this spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is currently enrolling for late-start classes for the spring semester.

The college said these courses are no different than starting at the beginning of the semester, except they have a delayed start date. The courses begin as early as Feb. 8. This year’s late start offerings include:

AGRI B1 – Agriculture, Environment and Society

ANTH B1 – Physical Anthropology

BSAD B20 – Introduction to Business

COMM B1 – Public Speaking

COMM B2 – Interpersonal Communication

CRIM B1 – Introduction to Criminal Justice

EDUC B32NC – Equity, Accessibility and Humanizing Online Learning

HIST B17B – History of the United States Since 1870

All students and community members interested in taking one of the late start courses must be registered. For more information on how to register, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/steps.