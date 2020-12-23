Bakersfield College spring registration, enrollment to remain open through Jan. 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is still accepting registrations and enrollments for the spring semester and will continue to do so until the beginning of the semester, Jan. 16.

Returning students will need to complete an update form by logging in to their InsideBC account to

obtain a registration date and time. First-time students can enroll by visiting the BC website at bakersfieldcollege.edu/Apply.

Classes will continue to largely be taught via distance learning due to COVID-19.