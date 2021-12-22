Bakersfield College Southwest Center opens spring 2022, offer in-person courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Southwest Center (BCSW) will open its doors in the spring of 2022, according to a social media post.

According to the post, it will offer in-person courses for general education and several majors. The building is located on the northwest corner of Camino Media and Scarlet Oak on the CSUB campus.

BCSW will have several student services which include tutoring on Zoom, advising, counseling and financial aid. Most services require an appointment made online.

Currently, the BCSW will be open to students Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.