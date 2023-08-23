BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The finishing touches have been completed on Bakersfield College’s newest space honoring veterans from branches of the military.

On Aug. 31, officials will open the Bakersfield College Veterans Plaza to the public with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will be at 1801 Panorama Dr. and is set to start at 9 a.m. The building will serve many purposes for students and community members while acknowledging the efforts of military members, college officials said.

The space will feature benches, flag poles and lush greenery. Visitors can admire monuments containing information about branches of the United States military.

The plaza includes the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force.