Bakersfield College set to launch new electric vehicle maintenance training program this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has announced it is in the final stages of developing curriculum for an electric vehicle maintenance training program.

The college said the program, created in partnership with Valley Clean Air Now, will train the next generation of auto technicians qualified to diagnose and repair plug-in electric vehicles. The first set of courses are on track to begin this summer.

“Demand for these jobs is more than high and it’s a real opportunity for students from any background to advance,” said automotive instructor Andrew Haney. “Young technicians can advance their wage-earning abilities or people from other marginalized groups with no prior education can start down a pathway towards a stable career.”

Students who complete the program will be prepared for jobs maintaining California’s future fleet of electric vehicles, according to BC.

“The high-tech skills needed for electric vehicle maintenance should open doors for these technicians to explore careers with autonomous vehicles and other cutting-edge opportunities,” the college said.