Bakersfield College schedules active shooter response training sessions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has scheduled several active shooter response training programs for students, staff and the general public.
BC routinely offers the sessions to better familiarize people with the best practices, drills, exercises and preparation in the event of an active shooter, a news release from the college said.
Upcoming sessions are scheduled at BC’s Levan Center on the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Sept. 5, at 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.