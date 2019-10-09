Bakersfield College says its locations are not affected by potential PG&E power shutoffs

Classes remain on schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday

Bakersfield College says its campus locations are not affected by potential safety power shutoffs by PG&E and classes for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 are still scheduled.

Officials at the college say students will be notified if classes are canceled or if campus locations are closed. Students can check the college website for the latest.

You can check on the status of the campus on its homepage.

For the latest on the potential for shutoffs in Kern County, click here.

