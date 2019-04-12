Bakersfield College's Drumline competing in world championships

The Bakersfield College Drumline is looking to bring home a world championship.

The team is competing in the percussion portion of the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. They are set to compete in the semifinals of the competition on Friday.

The group was formed in 2009 and calls themselves the heartbeat of Bakersfield College.

In the fall, the drumline performs at BC football games. In the spring, the drumline competes locally.

On Thursday, the drumline placed first in the independent open class prelim competition beating out 30 other groups.

The squad has their eyes set on the finals which take place, Saturday, April 13 at the University of Dayton Arena.

Just last week, Arvin High School color guard finished second in their competition at the WGI World Championships.