Bakersfield College rolling out mobile welding unit in Arvin this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s welding department is rolling out an additional mobile unit this fall to reach students in rural areas who are not able to commute to the main campus.

The college said its third unit will be located at Arvin High School and will act as a classroom on wheels. It will include 10 separate welding booths equipped with gasoline-fueled, multi-process welding machines.

“The best part about getting out into the community with the mobile welding units is seeing the look on my students’ faces when they finally figure out they too can adapt and overcome their own insecurities about learning a new skill set,” said welding professor Jeremy Staat. “And the unit provides a way for us as instructors to build a great work ethic within our students and apply real world scenarios using industrial grade equipment for our students to experience before entering the welding industry.”

Through the college’s welding program, students gain skills with oxyacetylene, blueprint reading, layout procedures, safety protocols and other technical styles of welding.

Bakersfield College offers an associate degree in welding, a certificate of achievement and four welding job skills certificates.

Courses are now available and open for registration.