BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enrollment numbers at four-year colleges in California have been down for several semesters but at Bakersfield College, that’s not the case.

“We are up about 10% already from last fall.” said Billie Jo Rice, Vice President of Instruction, “We have an individual headcount of 24,000 students, with registrations at 67,000 and we’re offering over 2700 courses in face-to-face, online, and hybrid modalities.”

Rice says what kept enrollment numbers high was surveying students post-pandemic and adapting to their needs.

Cindy Ceja Miranda is excited to be out of the COVID-19 pandemic loneliness and be Student Body President.

“It’s being around people that are just very outgoing and introverted people can also be very happy around us as well,” said Ceja Miranda, Student Body President, “So, it involved a lot of courage. I think it took a lot of courage out of me and just a leap of faith.”

The new semester also comes with a new Interim President, Steve Watkin and he says the first week is all about getting students to classes.

“Some of the questions that keep popping up is parking, how do I get a parking permit?, and we’re just letting everyone know this week we’re not giving out any tickets, we want you to get to class on time,” Watkin said.

New things coming this fall semester are the Welcome Center, the Science and Engineering Building, the Veterans Plaza and the Renegade Pantry.