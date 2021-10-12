Bakersfield College releases crime stats for campuses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College released its 2021 security report, which contains crime stats for the past three years and most of the incidents on campuses seemed to go down or stayed consistent with prior years.

The BC main campus at 1801 Panorama Dr. has the most on-campus crime offenses, but the number of crimes did go down in 2020.

There are three offenses that have stayed steady through the last three years and they are fondling, burglaries, and arson. While none of the numbers are very large they still have not changed.

Since 2018 there has been six cases of fondling, two each year. There has been 16 burglaries in the last three years, four in 2018 and six in both 2019 and 2020. The main campus has also dealt with arson once both in 2019 and 2020.

Other on-campus offense have gone down.

Motor vehicle thefts went down to seven in 2020 from 10 in 2019. There were no cases of stalking in 2020 while 2018 and 2019 each had four cases. Aggravated assault was non-existent in 2020 while 2018 had two cases and 2019 had one.

The rest of the report contains information on campus security policies, crime awareness and prevention, how to report a crime, emergency procedures, emergency notifications and timely warnings, alcohol and substance abuse, and sexual assault.

“If you see something, say something, so we can do something,” says Bakersfield College. Reports can be made to College Safety immediately at 661-395-4554.