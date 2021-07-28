Bakersfield College receiving $6M from state to expand, add health programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas celebrated Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent signing of a higher education budget bill that includes $6 million for Bakersfield College.

The money will be used to expand and add several health programs at the college. The funding is in addition to the $44 million that Salas secured for the Central Valley as part of the state budget process.

“I am happy to champion more money coming to Bakersfield College,” Salas said. “This additional $6 million will help train more nurses and health professionals for the Valley so that our local families will have greater health access and options.”

Bakersfield College will use the funding to expand the following programs:

Rural Health Equity and Learning Collaborative.

Certified nursing assistant and registered nurse programs

Allied Health Simulation Laboratory

Radiology technology mammography and sonography programs

The money will also go toward adding the following programs and services:

Mental Health Worker Certificate

Post-pandemic student health and wellness services.

Nursing scholarships for students who volunteered to serve in vaccination clinics

Educational services to prevent chronic illness among at-risk rural residents

“Assemblymember Rudy Salas makes things happen and his work embodies keeping the #ValleyStrong. His continued commitment to career education directly supports students in ways that matter to their futures, health and success,” said Sonya Christian, chancellor of the Kern Community College District and former president of Bakersfield College. “This is also a recognition of our amazing nursing students who volunteered countless hours through the pandemic to get our community vaccinated.”