BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the City of Bakersfield to support the BC LaunchPad.

According to BC, the grant will fund free classes and workshops to provide practical knowledge on various aspects of business ownership such as market research, financial management, marketing strategies and technology integration.

BC says these programs empower entrepreneurs to make informed decisions, adapt to changing market dynamics and grow at a sustainable pace.

To learn more about the program, visit the BC website.