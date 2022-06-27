BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a bomb threat around 1:20 p.m. Monday. As of 2:55 p.m. the bomb threat was called unsubstantiated, according to a press release by Heise Media.

The release says, after a full campus search was conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield College’s College Safety the threat was found unsubstantiated.

Out of caution, for the rest of the day in-person classes are canceled, according to the release. Classes will resume Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.