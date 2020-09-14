Bakersfield College receives $3 million grant to support health sciences

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a $3 million grant in Title V funding to address disparities in quality health care access throughout Kern County. BC will use the funds to help expand existing efforts to address shortages in the health care work force that have become more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college says they hope this will help strengthen Kern’s education, while also improving health outcomes for residents.

“We are seeing a bursting interest in BC’s health sciences program, especially in our new Public Health program. Renegades now want to step into the world of public health and they want to be a vital part of the solution for the greater well-being of Kern County,” Bakersfield College said in a news release.