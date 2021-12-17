Bakersfield College receives $2M donation from family of former professor, pig farmer Billy Barnes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a massive $2 million dollar donation for the school’s agriculture program thanks to the legacy of a local pig farmer.

Billy Barnes was a former Renegade, and professor of animal science at the Bakersfield College agriculture department.

On Friday, Barnes’ family and friends made the $2 million gift in his name. The funds will go toward the Billy Barnes Animal Science Institute which will break ground in January and will be completed in 2024.

The Kern County Community College District says Barnes was a valuable addition to Bakersfield College and now his legacy will remain there.

“Billy Barnes was such a force at Bakersfield College and such a force in the agriculture community and all of the FFA students and the 4H kids he was truly truly just a magnificent person and to have his name on the building is so right,” Kern Community College District Trustee Kay Meek said.

The proposed new Agriculture Sciences Building is planned to be located on the east side of the campus off the entrance on Mount Vernon Avenue.