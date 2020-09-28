Bakersfield College receives $1.1 million grant for Jobs Corps Scholarship Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced it received a grant for over $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide 80 Job Corps-eligible students with career technical training and career guidance.

The grant comes as California is projected to experience a significant shortage in the supply of college-educated workers to meet statewide demand by employers, according to a news release. These trends are magnified in Kern County, where only 10.5 percent of adults over 25 hold a bachelor’s degree.

“Grants like this supplement the support already available at Bakersfield College and allows us to

continue transforming lives, offering the gift of education, pathways out of poverty, and connections

for successful futures,” said Anthony Cordova, BC’s Dean of Instruction.

Eligible students will be identified from a variety of the college’s existing programs, such as Adult Education, Project HireUp, Rural Initiatives, Early College and more.