Bakersfield College reacts to Supreme Court DACA ruling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has provided a statement on yesterday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the DACA program.

“This decision is significant for our Bakersfield College students. It means they can continue to focus their energy on successfully completing their degrees without the burden of not knowing where to call home,” said President Sonya Christian. “Our administration, faculty, and staff work alongside our undocumented students to create a space and support systems to ensure their academic and personal success. In a time of so much uncertainty, it is meaningful to have a win for young adults who have fought to earn their place in this country.”

BC said it has seen a steady increase in the number of undocumented students attending the college and currently serves 2,189 undocumented students. The college said its Undocumented Student Program is an expanded part of the Extended Opportunities Programs and Services Program.

Through USP, students can can get priority registration, book vouchers, summer grants, educational counseling and extra hours of tutoring, among other services.

“It is important for us as an academic institution to provide holistic support and resources for

students, regardless of their citizenship status,” said Imelda Simos-Valdez, director of the EOPS and undocumented support programs. “We never accept ‘no’ as an answer to students’ issues. Instead, we aim to find solutions. Students benefit from BC’s USP programs, and we proactively work to engage students who need these services so they can focus on success in the classroom.”

BC also has an undocumented student organization on campus called Latinos Unidos Por Educacion (LUPE).