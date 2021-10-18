Bakersfield College providing virtual resource, support sessions this week for undocumented students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is linking undocumented students with resources and services this week they may need to navigate their educational careers and the community college system.

The college is hosting a series of virtual events from Oct. through Oct. 22 for what’s being called Undocumented Student Action Week. Organizers say its an effort to support and advocate for undocumented students within the community college system in California.

The events take place on Zoom and students will need to register for the sessions to receive a link.

Below are the virtual sessions offered:

Monday, Oct. 18

5 p.m. – Immigration Policy Updates

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. – Know Your Rights

3 p.m. – Where Are They Now? Alumni Panel

4:15 p.m. – Consulado de Mexico en Fresno (Spanish only)

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10 a.m. – Peers in Action

2 p.m. – The Path to Graduate School

4 p.m. – Financial Aid Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. – Funding your Goals (DSIG/SPARK/Scholarships)

3 p.m. – UndocuAlly Training

4 p.m. – How to open a Bank Account

Friday, Oct. 22

10 a.m. – Guest Speaker: Yehimi Cambron “Immigration, Art, and Activism”

3 p.m. – Movie Screening: “No le Digas a Nadie”

To register for the events, visit this website.