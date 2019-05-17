Bakersfield College professor says Jose Bello is again in ICE custody

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield College professor says student Jose Bello has once again been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Professor Octavio Barajas said he was waiting for Bello with Bello’s mother outside her home Wednesday but Bello never showed up. Bello’s mother called the Mesa Verde Detention Facility and was told her son was being held there, Barajas said.

ICE officials have confirmed Bello is being detained.

Barajas said Bello read a poem Monday at the TRUTH Act Forum, where the Sheriff’s Office reported on the number of ICE arrests in the county last year. 

In May 2018, ICE agents arrested and detained Bello, saying he was a gang member with a violent past who had prior run-ins with immigration enforcement.

Bello was released from custody three months later.  

Barajas said students are planning to protest outside the Mesa Verde facility at 5 p.m.

