Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian selected to be next chancellor of Kern Community College District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian has been selected to be the next chancellor for the Kern Community College District.

The district’s board of trustees announced the decision during an event at the Weill Institute this afternoon in downtown Bakersfield. Christian will take over the position from Thomas Burke, who is retiring from the district later this year.

“I thank the seven-member board for their confidence in me. I am truly humbled and deeply honored,” she said.

Dr. Christian has been president of BC since 2013.

The Kern Community College District consists of Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso Community College and Porterville College.