BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced on Thursday they are postponing all scheduled social gatherings or on-campus events due to COVID-19 concerns. Non-essential and in-person events will now be virtual out of an abundance of caution, BC said in a news release.

All in-person classes and academic-based campus activities will continue as scheduled.

For more information on BC’s COVID-19 response, visit here.