BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced enrollment for “late start classes” is now ongoing for the 2023 spring semester.

According to a release from Bakersfield College, the “late start classes” include a variety of courses ranging from animal science to English that is offered both online and in-person, providing increased flexibility to students.

The “late start classes” begin in March but students can register now by visiting the BC website here.