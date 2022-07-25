BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Bakersfield College’s Automotive Technology program is offering tuition-free detailing courses this fall, according to a news release from the college.

The college says, the new, non-credit courses in auto detailing focus on techniques to clean and restore a vehicle’s exterior and interior surfaces.

Each course is 54 hours and available to the public at no cost, according to the college. Students will learn how to wash and polish a vehicle, remove scratches and minor cosmetic problems from the exterior and deep clean upholstery and carpets on the interior.

To learn more about how to enroll in these courses, visit the Bakersfield College website.