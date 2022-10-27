BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host safety training events where attendees can learn life-saving techniques, according to organizers.

The trainings are set for Nov. 4 and Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at the main campus on Panorama Drive.

Organizers said the training will cover the chain of survival, the use of an AED, ventilations using a barrier device and CPR for infants, children and adults.

The training is open to the public and is designated for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know basic life-saving skills but priority is given to Bakersfield College employees and students, according to organizers.

To register click here or call 661-395-4554.