BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering free tuition, books, computers, groceries, parking and more for students who qualify this upcoming fall semester, according to the college.

It’s called the “Fall is Free” campaign, according to the college. Bakersfield College officials say the campaign is a creative opportunity for students to finish the education they started or begin a new pathway toward a recession-proof and in-demand career.

The college says, students who are interested should complete their financial aid forms and speak with the office of financial aid to see if they qualify.