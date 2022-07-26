BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a hands-on summer camp for third and fourth graders at the Shafter Library and Learning Center, according to a news release from Bakersfield College.

The college says, this is one-hour course will teach students the basics of the body, such as how it works, stops working and how to get it working again.

The course will be led by Dr. Kathleen Murphy, a pediatrician at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, and taught by local health professionals, according to the college.

The course will provide an overview of human health and an introduction to careers in health and medical fields, according to the college.

The summer camp is to be help from 1 to 2 p.m. from July 25 to 19, according to the college. To register visit this link.