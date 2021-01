BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College on Wednesday will hold virtual express enrollment from noon to 8 p.m. to help new and returning students with registration.

The college is offering a full schedule of classes as well as certificate programs and courses for those looking to transfer to a four-year university, a release said. Students are asked to register ahead of time here.

The full selection of spring courses can be seen here.