Bakersfield College offering two more online financial aid webinars this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College still has two online financial aid webinars available this month.

The next webinar is being held tomorrow, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. The last webinar has been scheduled for the same times on Oct. 28. The webinars will be available to view through Facebook Live.

The webinars aim to help students with submitting their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) so they can get financial aid next year.

“It’s never too early to start exploring the options for financial assistance during college,” said Financial Aid Director Jennifer Achan. “We know many of BC’s students qualify for financial aid, but they haven’t applied yet and so we have a team of experts available to help walk Renegades through the process of completing their applications to receive the financial support available for them.”

For more information about the webinars or financial aid, click here.