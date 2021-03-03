Bakersfield College offering new online course exploring police distrust among communities of color

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is now offering a new criminal justice course examining police distrust, including among communities of color.

The Introduction to Transformational Policing course begins March 15 and is being taught by two former local police chiefs. The eight-week course will examine the history of police distrust in American society and recent conflicts between police and communities of color.

BC said the Transformational Policing Model is about exploring the sensitive issues of racism and offers an understanding leading to the path of racial healing.

The new course will be offered through weekly Zoom lectures. Topics include racial profiling, implicit bias, constitutional policing, reform strategies, use of force, historical analysis of police distrust and theories and practices of bridging the racial divide.

“(The) Transformational Policing Model, a 21st century policing strategy, must be embraced by both the community and police together,” said professor and former Arvin police chief Tommy Tunson. “This innovative model focuses on unity, awareness, understanding, inclusivity, and educational training, creating a strong foundation for a positive and productive police-community partnership. The historical aspects of TPM will benefit everyone no matter the profession, career pathway or social status.”

Besides being helpful for law enforcement, Dr. Tunson said the course would also benefit community members who are interested in strengthening relationships with local law enforcement.

Both Dr. Tunson and former BPD chief Lyle Martin will teach the class, which is currently open for registration. To register or for more information, click here.