Bakersfield College offering new course in linguistic anthropology this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a new course in linguistic anthropology this fall.

ANTH B4 – Introduction to Linguistic Anthropology — delves into understanding language from an anthropological perspective and will explore the interaction of culture and language, how it is shaped and how we shape the languages we speak.

The course covers areas of linguistic anthropology including structural and historical linguistics, biological basis for language, social-cultural linguistics, and issues of language conservation and loss.

BC said the course will be offered in a hybrid-style format, meaning that it will include partial in-person instruction on campus and partial online learning.

“Exploring the evolution of our languages is an important aspect of understanding our history and how we communicate,” said Professor Dana Heins-Gelder, who will be teaching the course. “This course will engage students in learning unique facts about languages, how they’ve changed, and what efforts are being made to save disappearing languages.”

Students interested in signing up can do so by online by using CRN 70556.