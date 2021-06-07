Bakersfield College offering in-person courses this summer and fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be offering in-person classes this summer and fall after moving to distance learning last year due to COVID-19.

The college said students will be able to choose from three different methods of instruction: face-to-face, online and hybrid courses. Enrollment is now open for courses in both the summer and fall semesters. Summer classes start as early as June 14 and the fall session begins on Aug. 21.

“We are so excited about the future. Every step of the way, we have had flexibility in mind so that we are fully prepared to pivot as needed to respond to the environment and our pandemic conditions, but we could not be more grateful to welcome our vibrant community of Renegades back to campus for in-person learning this summer and fall,” said Vice President of Instruction Billie Jo Rice.

To register for classes or for more information, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.