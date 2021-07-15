Bakersfield College offering free summer courses for music, art, theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be offering free summer courses for those interested in music, theater and the arts.

BC says the classes will not be for credits. Registration is limited, so those interested are encouraged to sign up quickly.

The Choral Academy will run July 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Jazz and Commercial Music Academy will run July 26-30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The Theater Acting Workshop will run Aug. 2-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

To register for the courses, use the following CRN numbers:

● MUSC B64NC – Summer Choral Academy (July 20-23)

● MUSC B66NC – Summer Jazz and Commercial Music Academy (July 26-30)

● THEA B51NC – Summer Acting Workshop: Auditioning Lab Courses (Aug. 2-5)

For more information, visit Bakersfield College’s website.