Bakersfield College offering course in warehouse management

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a course in warehouse management to teach students about relationships in the supply chain, management systems and safety, among other matters.

“There is an incredible need, especially with the variety of new distribution centers located here, and with more on the drawing board,” said faculty member Gary Blackburn in a news release. “Middle management is sometimes the weakest leak in the distribution center, and without education the chances of advancement are low.”

Seats are still available for the course for the Fall 2020 semester. To enroll, go to BC’s website.