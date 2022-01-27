Bakersfield College offering course for emergency dispatcher training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a course to train future emergency dispatchers.

Officials say registration is now open for their four-week public safety course, which begins Feb. 7. Seats are open and there was no waitlist for the course.

Dispatchers are in demand, locally and across the state to keep up with the high volume of emergency calls.

The City of Bakersfield is even offering an opportunity to receive up to a $1,500 hiring bonus for those who complete the course and apply for employment.

You can apply and enroll at Bakersfield College using this link.