BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Nursing LVN program has been ranked #8 in the state by Nursing Schools Almanac.

The College’s Associate Degree in Nursing program also ranked high, earning the #23 spot on its respective list. The 2021 ranking was based upon the program’s National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCLEX) pass rate among first-time test-takers over a certain period of time.

To learn more about Bakersfield College’s nursing programs, visit their website.