Bakersfield College names longtime assistant basketball coach Aaron Chávez as interim head of basketball operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College named longtime basketball assistant coach Aaron Chávez as the interim head of basketball operations on Wednesday. The decision comes after Coach Rich Hughes announced his decision to step away from the program for one year. Chávez is entering his 16th year with the men’s basketball program, according to BC.

“Having the last fifteen years of experience as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team, Aaron brings a great deal of experience to his new responsibilities”, said Vice President Zav Dadabhoy in a news release. “We are confident in his abilities to lead the program this year and know he will continue to be a great leader of young men.”

Before coaching at Bakersfield College, Chávez was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bard College in New York from 2004-2005. The team won the 2005 Hudson Valley Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. He was also an assistant boy’s basketball coach at West Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico from 2001-2004, where he helped coach the team to a regional championship.

He holds a B.A. in Mass Communication with a Minor in Coaching and an M.A. in Human Performance and Sport from New Mexico Highlands University.