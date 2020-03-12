UPDATED: Bakersfield College moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns

Bakersfield College has begun moving its classes online due to coronavirus concerns.

The college said a “first wave” of classes is being moved online today and that more classes will move online over the course of the next week. A list of affected classes will be posted later today and will be updated as needed, the college said.

Classes that have not been moved online are continuing their regular schedule.

“The campus is staying open and instruction for all classes is continuing,” said Bill Moseley, dean of academic technology at the college. “We’re moving into a serious mitigation strategy on campus so we have as few people coming to campus as possible.”

Moseley said the college has asked all faculty who have the ability to move their classes online to begin doing so. He also said students should be on the lookout for emails from their instructors about how their classes will be affected.

“If they haven’t received communication, their classes are being held as usual,” he said.

Moseley said it is uncertain at this point whether the campus will need to be shut down in the near future.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and taking care of the classes that are ready to go online right now,” he said. “We want to make sure that all of our courses are going to continue.”