Bakersfield College offering five-day online contact tracing course

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering a new five-day course on contact tracing to help meet a growing need for tracers amid COVID-19.

The online, one-credit course, which runs from July 27 through July 31, is intended to give students the skills needed to provide contact tracing for their employer or the community at large. Students will learn about coronavirus, infectious diseases and develop the skills needed to perform contact tracing.

The Infectious Disease Contact Tracing course is open to current BC students as well as to community members. Students will study one topic a day and then take an exam on Friday, BC said. The coursework can be completed online any time that day.

The course will be initially offered in English with a Spanish course being offered in a second cohort, according to the college.

“We’re excited to open this course up to the community,” said Dr. Charles Daramola, professor of public health science at Bakersfield College. “Aggressive contact tracing is the quickest route to reopening our country and state. We are doing our part to train this needed workforce.”

Daramola said that while a background in health care is recommended, as it will make the fast-paced course easier, it is not required.

Students must enroll prior to the start date. To enroll or for more information, contact the Public Health Sciences department at publichealth@bakersfieldcollege.edu or visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/student and request support from the Student Information Desk.

