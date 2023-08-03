BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with Bakersfield College announced the launch of its new website Wednesday.

Officials with the college say the website has been in development for many months and feedback was gathered from students, staff, faculty and community members while considering web design.

“The new website is a great improvement from the last one! It’s so much easier to use and I really think that this new website will significantly enhance the overall college experience for students as they make their way to and through BC,” Bakersfield College student Javier Gutierrez said.

To take a look at the college’s new website, click here.