Bakersfield College launches mass vaccination drive-through, 1,000 people vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One thousand people got their COVID vaccines at Bakersfield College today. Bakersfield College has made large strides in making the vaccine more accessible to residents on the Eastside. Today, the campus hosted Kern County’s first ever drive-through mass vaccination clinic.



“I’m glad for it to be done, I’ve been in my backyard for a year, I haven’t gone anywhere,” said James Trailor, a Bakersfield resident.



It’s the vaccination site many were waiting for.



“We’ve been trying for about three months, and every time we would call, they’d say call back Tuesday,” said Gene Parks, a Bakersfield resident. “We’d call back Tuesday, they’d say well we’re crowded can you call back next Tuesday.”



Gene Parks is one of a thousand who got their COVID vaccine at Bakersfield College.Everyone who signed up received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine – meaning this was their first and final shot.



“I just been waiting for this one particular vaccine because I just wanted to do the one and done and get it over with,” Trailor said.



The drive-through was organized by Bakersfield College, the Central Labor Council, the Latino COVID Task Force and the Centric Foundation.



“We said this is a perfect venue, they already have set-up, they’re certified, let’s do it,” said Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz, President of Kern Inyo Mono Central Labor Council. “So within a week we got this together and look it’s awesome.”



Bakersfield College had multiple vaccination clinics in the past few months.Every clinic reached maximum enrollment.



“People like to go where they’re comfortable, where they feel an affinity,” said Norma Rojas-Mora, Bakersfield College Director of Communications. “And of course, Bakersfield College people are familiar with, so we will be here as needed.”

Organizers say they hope to continue this drive-through, but it all depends on the community’s needs.