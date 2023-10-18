BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is joining other community college institutions statewide in celebrating Undocumented Student Action Week.

One of the week’s main events is a community mural project that faculty and students took part in.

“We’ve joined forces with the whole state– California community colleges — to support our undocumented service, and this is just one way,” said Carmen Dias, Program Manager for AB540 and Undocumented Students Supportive Service Programs at BC.

According to Dias, the college hosts several workshops throughout the week, including how to save money, how to open a bank account and how to start a business.

Dias said people will have the chance to listen to other students who have experienced challenges and successes going through the college system while being undocumented on Friday, Oct. 20.

The United Farmworkers Foundation will also be on campus to help students get in touch with legal services for the immigration processes, according to Dias.