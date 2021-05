BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College students got a lot of work done while staying at home and are set to release a second jazz album.

The digital album is called “The Quarantine Sessions, Volume 2.” It features 11 tracks, perfomed, recorded and mixed by Bakersfield College students working entirely at home during the 2020-2021 academic year.

You can listen and purchase the album at this website.