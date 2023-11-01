BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Performing Arts Department and Jazz Studies program are set to present their annual Fall concert this month.

The one-night-only performance by the BC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos will take place on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater, located at 1801 Panorama Drive.

According to the school, the evening will feature big band arrangements of classics by Horace Silver, Count Basie, Billy Strayhorn, Thad Jones and more. The DownBeat award-winning BC Jazz Combos will also debut new student compositions.

“Our Fall concert will feature an exciting selection of classics and new music, including several

originals by the great Mike Dana, who taught at Fresno City College for nearly three decades and will be visiting BC to work with the Jazz Ensemble this semester,” said BC Jazz Studies director Kris Tiner. “Our students are also looking forward to debuting several new compositions that they’ve written and developed for the Jazz Combos.”

Tickets for the concert are $12 for general admission and $8 for students, staff and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door.

For more information, or to request accommodations, call 661-395-4313 or visit the BC Jazz website.